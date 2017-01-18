Somerville’s James “Cotton” Tingle Awardee Publishes a Promising Book

Author Alan Bingham releases his book to facilitate the most difficult stage of life: approaching the end of it. He presents his comforting guide to help families thrive through pain.



The author fills us in with the issue of handling people with terminal illness. “Few people discuss their end of life wishes and the book covers information on a variety of important issues that need to be faced,” he observes. His book entitled Dying Well Prepared: Conversations and Choices for Terminal Patients looks at the process of natural death and what the reader should expect.



The book covers various issues, from the most common concerns to the difficult questions that need to be addressed. It includes understanding the news of the terminal health condition of the person and how to discuss it with doctors and loved ones; learning pain management; and other concerns like legacy desires, wills, caregivers, and the change of living.



The author supplements and further expands the topics into details to better understand the process. Additional useful highlights consist of checklists to help realign goals and to ensure that all concerns are covered. Alan Bingham fashions his book to add assistance and guidance through this guide.



Dying Well Prepared: Conversations and Choices for Terminal Patients is already available in selected book retailers.





Dying Well Prepared: Conversations and Choices for Terminal Patients

Written by Alan Bingham

Kindle | $7.95

Paperback | $12.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Alan Bingham, a former hospice and palliative care executive, was given the James “Cotton” Tingle Award for his service to seniors. He is a volunteer ombudsman for long-term care facilities. He currently lives in the Davis Square area of Somerville.

