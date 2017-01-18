Retired Teacher Shares a Heartwarming Fable about Friendship

El Día Desafortunado de Ollie is a story of friendship and surprises. Ollie the dog is about to celebrate his fifth birthday. His mother, Mrs. Yorkie, puts together a surprise party and invites all of Ollie’s doggy friends.

A teacher will always be a teacher even outside the classroom. This is especially true for Margee Minter, author of El Día Desafortunado de Ollie (Ollie’s Unlucky Day). After over three decades as an elementary teacher, Minter continues to reach out to children through her first children’s book.

El Día Desafortunado de Ollie is a story of friendship and surprises. Ollie the dog is about to celebrate his fifth birthday. His mother, Mrs. Yorkie, puts together a surprise party and invites all of Ollie’s doggy friends. However, Mrs. Yorkie forgets to invite Ollie’s longtime friend, Lucky the cat. During Ollie’s party, something happens that takes everybody by surprise.\

Young readers can enjoy this wacky story in English with colorful illustrations in Ollie’s Unlucky Day Colored Version. They can also have fun adding colors to Ollie’s adventure in the coloring book version, Ollie’s Unlucky Day Coloring Book Version.

This book was featured in the 2016 Guadalajara International Book Fair from November 26 to December 4. The event was held at the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.



El Día Desafortunado de Ollie

Written by Margee Minter

About the Author

Margee Minter received her BS in elementary education at the University of Oklahoma in 1953. She obtained her master’s degree in 1957 and retired in 1994 after thirty-four years of teaching in elementary school. Margie grew up loving to read. She even read to her students each day. Ollie’s Unlucky Day is her first published book.