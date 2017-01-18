A Journey of a Mother and Her Daughter to Rebuild the Foundations of Love

Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon vividly describes the adventures that she embarks on with her mother in her book entitled Miz Bambo, a memoir that is lavishly filled with heartbreaking yet liberating love between a mother and her daughter.

There is nothing in this world that can surpass the love of a mother to her child. This is what Carol always thinks about her mother. She is everything a child desires her to be: loving, warm, and comforting. It is when her father dies when everything she presumes to know about her mother is slowly becoming ambiguous.

Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon vividly describes the adventures that she embarks on with her mother in her book entitled Miz Bambo, a memoir that is lavishly filled with heartbreaking yet liberating love between a mother and her daughter. In each stage of her life, Carol is confronted by the realization that she has no way to deal with change except by learning from it.

Grab a copy of Miz Bambo, and follow the story of these two people as they journey to the places that redefine their relationship. Be inspired by the real and enduring love of a mother amid disappointments and the harshness of life. Let this heartwarming story change your perception of life for the better.





Miz Bambo

Written by Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $3.11

Hardcover | $21.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online bookstores.



About the Author

Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas. She earned her undergraduate degree in 1985 at the University of Arizona. Later, she went to Europe and earned her master’s degree in early Florentine renaissance art history. She currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, with Daisy, La Dogette.