ENACT Platform Registered 400% User Growth, Publishes First Analytics Report

ENACT SYSTEMS, the leading end-to-end business process automation platform for distributed solar projects published its first platform analytics report highlighting aggregate market statistics based on user platform activity across the 2016 calendar year. Key trends on important market variables like solar volumes, system pricing, sizing and utility bill offsets are available at a granular level along with trends on the use of different financing programs.



Developed over the course of 12 months and in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative, ENACT’s platform analytics module continuously analyzes thousands of project proposals on its platform on a live, anonymous, and aggregate basis to display guided insights to its users for every project.



The ENACT Platform set a new record, growing its total number of platform users by more than 400% from 2015 to 2016. In addition, more than 150 new solar companies across 27 states joined the platform. Altogether, the total project value of the platform represents more than $470M in solar assets and 154 megawatts (MW) of new project capacity—70MW in residential projects and 84 MW in commercial projects.



“We are planning to launch into new markets in 2017, and further expand the platform’s capabilities to help commercial customers scale faster,” said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of ENACT SYSTEMS. “We added over 100 finance product listings for users, with preferred partnerships with 5 new solar finance companies. We also expanded our technology integration with CRM / ERP software companies, imaging and building data providers, and solar permit service providers to help our customers scale faster.”



ENACT’s platform-as-a-service is rapidly bringing down the solar service soft costs, that make up more than 50% of the total installed cost of a system in the U.S. market. “It’s really quite simple,” says Brett Pearson, Head of Customer Rewards at PROINSO. “2017 will be the year that PV really meets IT as far as adoption goes. There will be those who innovate, and those that are left behind.” PROINSO is one of the largest solar distributors in the world with operations in over 20 countries, and recently partnered with ENACT to launch their new Advantage program.



About ENACT SYSTEMS



ENACT’s end-to-end software platform focuses on lowering customer acquisition, operational and financing costs for solar developers, installers, distributors and funds. ENACT’s platform also provides marketplace and analytics services for a range of stakeholders and has won two awards from the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative for its research and development.



