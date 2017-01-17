WinADay Unveils Spooky New ’Magic Spells’ Penny Slot with $10 Freebie This Weekend

WinADay Casino has just added an enchanting new penny slot called Magic Spells to its collection of one-of-a-kind real money online slots. It’s a 5X4 slot with Expanded Wilds and a Pick Me bonus game that awards instant prizes. To get players started on the mystical new sorcery-themed game, WinADay is giving a $10 Freebie and up to 60% deposit bonuses this weekend.



Potions, magic wands, witch’s hats and spell books spin on the reels of this supernatural game. Magic Spells is a penny slot so players can bet as little as $.20 or a max bet of $5. Bets are placed in coins at five bet levels.



“I know you can win bigger prizes on some of the fancier slots,” said WinADay player Alan W. “But with penny slots you can have a lot of fun for a long time without betting the ranch. A few dollars buys a lot of slots time!”



Introductory Casino Bonuses for New Magic Spells Penny Slot



$10 Freebie

Coupon code: 10FREEBIE

Cash out up to $100



30% Deposit Bonus

Coupon code: TRYME



60% Deposit Bonus

Coupon code: TRYME

(Deposit $100 to $250 to qualify.)

May be used up to 5X/day. Valid until January 22 only.



The new penny slots’ Wild symbol is a bubbling cauldron. It’s an Expanded Wild that can cover up to four positions resulting in multiple winning combinations.



Three to five Magic Pumpkin symbols trigger a bonus game that awards instant cash prizes.

WinADay Casino now has 19 unique penny slots and 34 premium slots. Including Keno, Roulette and video poker there are now 67 real money online casino games. Most games can also be played on smartphones and tablets.



View this online casino news story on YouTube.

