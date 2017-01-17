Edgenet Captures Nearly 2% of World’s Largest GDSN Data Pool

Last weekend, the world’s second-largest GDSN data pool, Edgenet, transitioned nearly one million electronic record subscriptions from the world’s largest data pool, 1WorldSync – resulting in approximately 2 percent of 1WorldSync’s Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) now being transacted through Edgenet.



This large “cutover” of GDSN data to Edgenet is a major step in the company’s commitment to being a single solution that retailers and suppliers can rely on to manage all of their product data.



“Today, most retailers and their suppliers, especially in the hardline industries, know Edgenet as the premier company for managing their marketing product data, such as descriptions, photographs and other information consumers need to decide on a purchase,” said Edgenet CEO Steve Proctor. “What many did not realize is that we are also the world’s second largest provider of GDSN data, which includes logistical product information, like size dimensions, weight and other information critical to shipping products.



“This makes Edgenet a complete solution for managing all product data,” he added. “Increasingly, as was demonstrated over the weekend, retailers and their suppliers are moving all of their data to us as they realize that our one-stop-shop approach is more efficient than going to different companies for marketing and logistical data.” In recent months, Edgenet has transitioned 61 suppliers with more than 100,000 GTINs from other data pools.



Proctor said that Edgenet is positioned to continue to capture a larger share of the GDSN market in the coming months



“Because of its dominant market position, many retailers and suppliers have long assumed that 1WorldSync is their only option for managing GDSN data. But, the fact is, Edgenet’s GDSN data pool contains more GTINs than the data pools of countries the size of Mexico. As technology has advanced, the technological difference between GDSN providers has become insignificant, so there is no longer an incentive to stick with a provider simply because it is the largest,” he said.



“Edgenet has a definite edge in this scenario – our people. We’ve built a company culture that encourages people to grow and thrive, and our customer service is second-to-none as a result. I’ve got a folder full of letters thanking our team members for making it so easy to work with Edgenet. I’m honored to work with such an extraordinary group of people,” he added.



About Edgenet

A Nashville-based company with a divisional office in Milwaukee, Wis., Edgenet is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that provides retailers, distributors, websites and suppliers with the ability to manage and improve their product content. Edgenet’s Product Content Cloud and m2o solutions help manufacturers, brands and retailers sell easier and sell more across all channels, anywhere, on any device, at any time. For more information, visit Edgenet.com.



