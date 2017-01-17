Indoor Pools and Exposure Concerns to Chloramines

In December, Swimming World Magazine published an article about air quality issues faced by professional and recreational swimmers at indoor pools. The article discussed the need for more research on the unique indoor air quality (IAQ) issues faced by workers and patrons of these facilities.

A major IAQ culprit at indoor aquatic facilities is the frequent presence of elevated levels of chloramines. Chloramines are formed by the reaction of free chlorine with organic substances and their presence can cause complaints about stinging eyes, nasal irritation or difficulty breathing after being in the water or breathing the air near a swimming pool. Chlorine in the water binds with sweat, urine and other waste from swimmers and forms chloramines. As the concentration of these by-products in the water increases, they move into the surrounding air.

Several years back, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reinforced many people’s concerns over the presence of chloramines at indoor aquatic facilities. The agency stated that new research at the time had revealed that people’s common respiratory and eye irritation symptoms may be an indication of poor water and indoor air quality caused by a build-up of chloramines.

“Exposure to elevated levels of chloramines by swimmers, visitors and workers at indoor pools may result in wheezing or aggravated asthma conditions for some,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Facilities that do not have adequate fresh air are especially likely to experience a build-up of chloramines that can begin to cause these types of problems.”

Indoor pool owners, operators and facility managers can turn to EMSL Analytical, Inc. for chloramine testing services and other aquatic and IAQ concerns. If test results indicate issues, corrective actions can then be implemented.

