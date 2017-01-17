Opulic Cheese Board and Knife Set – Quality Bamboo Serving Board, Comes Complete with 4 Cheese Knives in a Pull-Out Drawer Now Available on Amazon

Opulic is proud to present Cheese Board and Knife Set. The product will be available for sale on Amazon US store today. Each set comes with a bamboo cheese board and 4 different cheese knife store in a pull-out drawer to slice and serve up cheese platters. The product weighs at 2.6 pounds and measures 12.4 x 8.5 x 2.2 inches.

Cheese Board with Knives set has the following features:

100% natural bamboo wood that is food grade safe

Comfortable cutting board surface for slicing and serving as a cheese platter

Stainless steel grade cheese knives that is of high quality and durability

Safe design features where knives have tapered wooden handles and plastic feet at the bottom of the board to provide firm grip and stability when cutting cheese

Polished wood surface to provide a premium finish that adds to the visual feel of a premium cheese platter

With a bamboo cheese board that provides generous surface for a user to creatively work on serving an interesting cheese board platter but also portable enough to carry around the house without being too bulky or heavy.

The stainless steel grade cheese knives comes in 4 different types for cutting different types of cheeses.

1 Cheese Spatula for crumbly cheese

1 Cheese Knife Rectangular for soft cheese

1 Cheese Knife Pointed Shaped for hard cheese

1 Cheese Fork for Medium cheese as well as for breaking up or picking up cheese slices

Opulic Cheese Board and Knife Set is a great companion for parties, gatherings, picnics and festive events that allows cheese lovers to prepare and serve cheese platters with wine using proper tools without much hassle for a day of enjoyment.

The cheese board set is now available on Amazon that comes with Amazon’s A-Z 30-day money back guarantee.