The Elizabeth Hospice is Seeking Hospice Volunteers Throughout San Diego County

The Elizabeth Hospice will host its next volunteer training on Saturdays, February 25 and March 4, 2017 from 8:30am to 3:30pm at The Elizabeth Hospice administrative building located at 500 La Terraza Blvd, Suite 130, Escondido. Volunteer training is free and open to the public and participants must attend both days.



Support our nonprofit mission in caring for seriously ill adults and children in our community as an Elizabeth Hospice volunteer. Bilingual (Spanish) speaking volunteers and veterans are needed, along with licensed massage therapists and people who can sew for our Cuddle Bear program. Other needs include volunteers who can assist with complementary therapies such as pet therapy, aromatherapy, music support and Reiki. In addition, office and clerical support volunteers are always in demand and not required to attend this two-day session. Volunteer opportunities exist throughout San Diego County and the Inland Empire and volunteers can choose to serve in the surrounding area where they reside.



Professional staff at The Elizabeth Hospice teach the comprehensive training classes, addressing issues such as the volunteer role in hospice care, working with non-verbal patients, cultural diversity, complementary therapies, and active listening.



To ensure a place in the February volunteer training, please contact the Volunteer Department at (800) 797-2050 or send an email to volunteer@ehospice.org by February 20. Another volunteer training will be offered in Spring 2017.





About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s oldest and largest nonprofit hospice provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org



