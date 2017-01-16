National Radon Action Month Reminds Residents of Puerto Rico to Test Homes, Schools and Businesses

January has been designated National Radon Action Month by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas that has been found in homes and buildings in Puerto Rico and in many places throughout the Caribbean. It comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water, and can get into the air people breathe indoors. Radon can even enter a building through well water.



Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in the United States and claims the lives of approximately 21,000 Americans each year. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that several areas in Puerto Rico have the geologic potential to generate locally high indoor radon levels if housing conditions are favorable for its entry and accumulation. Throughout the United States, the EPA estimates that nearly 1 out of every 15 homes has an elevated radon level (4 pCi/L or more).



“Radon can be an issue in new or old properties and not just in people’s homes,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Radon can be found in some schools and work environments as well. Radon is only detected through specialized tests and both the EPA and the U.S. Surgeon General urge all Americans to protect their health by testing their homes, schools and other buildings for radon.”



The quickest way to test for radon is with a short-term test. Short-term tests remain in a property for 2 to 90 days, depending on the device. Long-term tests remain for more than 90 days. If testing indicates elevated levels of radon, there are radon reduction systems that can be installed to reduce exposure risks.



Zimmetry Environmental offers comprehensive radon and other indoor environmental quality testing throughout Puerto Rico and across the Caribbean to help ensure healthy indoor environments. They have also sponsored an educational video about things people should know about radon that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/6lLTb7qIlqY



To learn more about Zimmetry Environmental and their radon, indoor air quality, environmental, occupational, and compliance consulting and testing services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.

