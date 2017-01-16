California Company Recalls Quick Bread Mix Due to Salmonella Concerns

In December, a company in California announced that they were recalling packages of a quick bread mix that were distributed to the company’s nationwide chain of stores. The packages in question were shipped from August of last year until the product recall was announced in December.

The reason for the recall was due to the potential for Salmonella contamination of the bulk milk powder used in the bread mix. Although there had been no reports of illnesses due to the product at the time of the announcement, the recall was still initiated.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that is frequently associated with a number of common foods. Food products contaminated with Salmonella can make anyone sick, but young children, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system are often most susceptible. Most people who become infected develop diarrhea, vomiting, fever, chills and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most people recover without treatment. However, for some people, the condition may be so severe that the person needs to be hospitalized and death can occur in extreme cases.

“Food processors and manufacturers depend on their bulk suppliers to provide raw ingredients that are free of microbial pathogens,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “At LA Testing, we help to prevent contaminated products from reaching consumers by providing a comprehensive range of testing services. These services are also instrumental for preventing costly product recalls and for identifying the source of an outbreak if one has already occurred. Testing is available to food manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, retailers, health officials and the general public.”

