“Destiny After Divorce: Navigating The Path To Your Bright Future” is FREE to Download Now (January 15, 2017)

Coree Sullivan is proud to present her new book entitled “Destiny After Divorce; Navigating The Path To Your Bright Future!”



Ms. Sullivan is the founder of This Restored Heart Ministries which focuses on providing tools and coaching to help others heal from the brokenness that divorce causes us.



With an alarming statistic of 67% of divorcee’s remarrying only to find themselves divorcing again for the second, third, of even fourth time around, (according to Jennifer Baker of the Forest Institute of Professional Psychology in Springfield, Missouri) Coree’s hope is for those people to discover and incorporate the faith filled tools that she outlines in this book to successfully move through the painful process of divorce and truly heal their broken hearts so that they can move into successful singleness which leads to successful marriages.



Coree’s “Destiny After Divorce” will be available (January 14th through the 18th) for FREE at https://www.amazon.com/Destiny-After-Divorce-Navigating-Bright-ebook/dp/B01NBIIJGL/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1484503965&sr=8-1&keywords=destiny+after+divorce

“Destiny After Divorce” has a 4.5 rating by those who have purchased and read this book. Here is what some of them are saying:



“After going through a horrible divorce it was really easy for me to lose sight of my future. Coree Sullivan hit the nail on the head when it came to what I can expect after the fact and I am so glad I have read both her books!” By Sam.



“Anyone who has gone or is going through a divorce would benefit from this book. The faith filled foundational tools that are provided in this book are designed to help navigate the journey from heartbreak to restoration. I recommend this book to anyone who has experienced the devastation of divorce.” By Old Town, LLC.



“This is an excellent read, very helpful in transitioning through change.” by Wayne F.



For more information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Coree Sullivan at (970) 397-7961 or coree@thisretoredheartministries.com .



About the author:

As the founder of This Restored Heart Ministries, Ms. Sullivan has been working with divorced men and women for several years to help them heal from past wounds, as well as the wounds generated from divorce, so that they can move into their personal new paths of restoration spiritually, emotionally and relationally. She knows the heartache and devastation divorce can cause personally because she’s been there. Through the Bible based tools presented in this book she not only found her way to inner healing but has gone on to help many others. In this book she addresses the topics and utilizes the materials from her successful classes. It is Coree’s hope that people discover how they truly can walk in freedom of their past, so that they can walk out their God designed destiny.