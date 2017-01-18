TestAmerica Announces Two Part Webinar Series on Vapor Intrusion

TestAmerica is pleased to announce the next presentation in its highly acclaimed Ask the Expert Webinar series. TestAmerica expert Taryn McKnight will present a two part webinar series on vapor intrusion. The first webinar entitled Vapor Intrusion: Improving Data Quality Using Today’s Best Practices for Sample Collection will be hosted by Ms. McKnight on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 1:30 EST. Part two of the series titled Introduction to Generating Quality Vapor Data with comment on U.S. EPA’s Technical Guides will be presented on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 1:30 EST.



The overall process of collecting and reporting quality data when investigating the vapor intrusion pathway has become a difficult highway to navigate. The first webinar will focus on clearing the landscape to facilitate a practical assessment strategy. A successful strategy will include best practices that lead to the collection of quality samples, avoid costly mistakes, and minimize risk. The second webinar will address the equipment utilized in support of vapor intrusion testing, analytical methodologies and challenges for soil gas, sub-slab and indoor air, and provide guidance on the effective management of an air project with the laboratory. Both presentations will be given from the perspective of an environmental testing laboratory with more than 15 years of experience supporting Vapor Intrusion programs.



Taryn McKnight has more than 13 years’ experience in the environmental industry, specializing in the vapor intrusion market. Ms. McKnight’s experience has allowed her to develop a keen understanding of analytical approaches for quantifying vapor intrusion levels, as well as the unique quality measures required to produce usable and defensible data. With a special focus on understanding federal and regional guidance related to vapor intrusion, Ms. McKnight provides strategic support in the development of sampling and analysis plans. For more information on TestAmerica’s industry leading vapor intrusion program, please visit TestAmerica’s website.



TestAmerica’s Ask the Expert program provides unparalleled access to a nationally recognized panel of more than 30 experts in the environmental field. For more information on the program, or to register for the upcoming webinar series, please visit http://testamericainc.com/services-we-offer/webinars/upcoming-webinars/.



