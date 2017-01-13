Drawbridge-Sponsored IAB Study Finds Inclusion of Mobile & Desktop Improves Cross-Media Brand Campaign Effectiveness

Drawbridge, the leading anonymized digital identity company, is proud to sponsor the the “IAB Cross-Media Ad Effectiveness Study,” a research study that proves that media plans that include mobile and desktop advertising executed simultaneously with traditional offline media consistently drive greater lift than traditional offline media plans alone.

“Digital, and mobile specifically, still has so much room for growth in terms of ad dollars relative to where consumer attention is, and original research like this from the IAB helps us understand the power of cross-channel messages,” said Drawbridge VP of Marketing, Brian Ferrario. “This study proves not only that digital is impactful in moving the needle for businesses, but that brands should be combining the power of digital and TV – they can have their cake and eat it, too. And with TV becoming increasingly addressable, these worlds will continue to collide, to the benefit of marketers.”

Examining live campaigns that ran across the Automotive, CPG, Retail, Finance, and Media verticals, the research reveals that mobile web, mobile app, and desktop advertising are all effective drivers of brand impact. The study further demonstrates that while digital advertising alone is effective for some brand metrics, if combined with other media it is a critical part of the mix and can be used to reinforce messages seen offline. For example:

Analysis of a campaign advertising the launch of a new auto model showed that the inclusion of desktop ads with any other media improved brand consideration by 26% while mobile ads combined with any other media lifted brand familiarity by 19%.

Analysis of a well-known CPG brand’s campaign showed that the combination of desktop plus TV accounted for 57% of the total lift in brand recommendation. Similarly, desktop plus mobile web plus TV was responsible for 47% of the lift in purchase intent.

“The findings from this study confirm the tremendous value of mobile and desktop to marketers,” said Anna Bager, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile and Video, IAB. “As digital screens – and especially mobile devices – take an even more central role in our lives, they need to become a fixture in the media mix. Digital is critical, if brands want to get the most out of their advertising investment.”

Methodology

Research Now conducted ad effectiveness studies across five live campaigns, each of which surveyed thousands of single-source panelists who had seen the ad in addition to over 400 unexposed control respondents. The results were further examined using Research Now’s multi-touch attribution regression model. Digital exposure was tracked via first party cookie, mobile in-app via device ID and offline media via OTS.

Drawbridge was the Gold sponsor of the study, with Discovery and YuMe serving as Bronze sponsors.

The complete IAB “Cross-Media Ad Effectiveness” study is available for download at www.iab.com/crossmediastudy.

