A Classic Approach to Guide Your Child into a Promising Adulthood

Having children is one of the most precious gifts by life to us. But children pose as a two-sided coin: a blessing and a challenge. Raising them well is every parent's responsibility and privilege.



Train up a Child: Timeless Strategies for Guiding a Child into Mature Adulthood encapsulates effective child-rearing in a way that suits a parent’s every need. As a highly-respected family relationship counselor, author Dr. Johnny Holloway targets the fundamental role of parents in shaping their child’s character. The book touches on Dr. Holloway’s experiences growing up, his observations on how his parents and other parents he encounters educate their children about life and how to live it, and his profound strategies based on his findings and reflections about child training.



Train up a Child: Timeless Strategies for Guiding a Child into Mature Adulthood

Written by Dr. Johnny Holloway

About the Author



Dr. Johnny Holloway is a highly acknowledged and sought-after theologian, and a spiritual father to many people whom he meets. Besides being the founder and senior pastor of Cup of Salvation Deliverance Church and Ministries in Durham, North Carolina, he and his loving wife have also been blessed with five children and fourteen grandchildren.

