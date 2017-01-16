A Beautiful and Poetic Exploration of One Man’s Journey of Faith and Self-Discovery

Steve Sieting has been through tough times in his life but he managed to rise above adversity to live a happy and successful existence. Using his experiences as inspiration, Steve penned “From Out of the Sand,” a book that utilizes poetry to express his wealth of personal stories. Rare is the memoir or autobiography that relies on non-traditional means of outlining a narrative, and Steve’s facility with poetry is deployed with grace and finesse. Readers can get a sense of what the author has been through in a way that is refreshing and lyrical to the eyes, mind, and heart.

Steve’s poetry is reflective of the highs and lows that he experienced, and the words will truly resonate for anyone who can relate to the author’s trials and hardships. Steve commits to the format of poetry with an expressive point of view and a confident approach to storytelling. Inspirational and emotionally frank, “From Out of the Sand” is required reading for everyone who wants to feel the healing power of God and how His wisdom is the salvation we need to improve our lives.

“From Out of the Sand”

Written by Steve Sieting

Published by WestBowPress

Published date August 22, 2013

Paperback price $11.95



About the Author

Steven was not held as an infant and grew up very inward. He now counts himself as a miracle having overcome the invisible walls that held him inside for so long. Steven is a husband and father of three children living in Warner Robins GA. Steven has served in the navy for six years, four of which were on board the nuclear attack submarine, USS Snook, SSN 592. Steven is an electronic technician at a local defense contractor. Having survived cancer in 2015, he has been humbled by what God can help you go through. Steven is a cancer survivor and a Hospice volunteer.