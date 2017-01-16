Ruminating the Things That Should Be Done to Obtain Peace

Each of one of us is on a journey towards realizing our dreams, but it should also be remembered that all of us are on a mission to achieve peace in the world.

For thousands of years mankind has called the earth home. However, in recent years there have been alarming circumstances which have threatened the harmony of the world. Countries and people are putting the peace in danger and some parts of the world haven’t achieved peace for a very long time.

Claire Power Murphy, Hon. DL is a Humanitarian Ambassador who’s neither a Medical Doctor nor does she have a medical facility. Still, she has written her fourth book elaborating on the marvelous healing powers of God and nature to achieve peace. She has defined the need for the participation of all people towards harmonizing the world beginning with themselves.

“Preparation for the End: Moral and Natural Law” is a masterpiece where Claire shares her views on how an individual can actually improve every year on all levels. She also discusses that in order to achieve lasting peace, a person should do his or her part towards realizing harmony and order. This thought-provoking book impels readers to know what can be done to promote much-needed cooperation and peace throughout the world.

Copies of the book are available at www.cpmpublications.com You may also find more information about the book and the author on this site.

“Preparation for the End: Moral and Natural Law”

Written by Claire Power Murphy

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: September 15, 2016

Paperback price $12.99

About the Author

Honored by The International Association of Top Professionals, Claire Power Murphy is the Visionary of the Year for 2017! She is also a Worldwide Humanitarian award recipient and a USA Humanitarian Ambassador