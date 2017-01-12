Anxiety Support Gold Coast Hints Causes of Anxiety

There are various causes of anxiety, triggered by different things depending on the belief, experience and circumstances of the person. According to Anxiety Free Gold Coast Causes of anxiety are many and varied. They can be triggered by a range of things, depending on a person’s beliefs, circumstances and experiences.



“Anxiety is usually triggered by long forgotten buried emotional traumas,” Sandy says. “That doesn’t mean the trauma needs to be from physical or sexual abuse. Trauma means different things to every person.”



A trauma can be caused by controlling or angry parents, for example. An anxious disposition can also be handed down through genetic traits.



A 2013 scientific study of almost 33,000 patients experiencing a form of anxiety concluded the biggest 2 causes of anxiety were “genetic disposition” and “trauma events”.

A parent who has lots of worries may unwittingly pass the attitude onto their child. If parents, carers or other role models in a child’s life experiences trauma, the child can ‘absorb’ this anxiety without even realizing this sort of ‘genetic stress’. That is why, healing childhood trauma is essential to lead a full, happy and anxiety free life. Typically, people who experience ‘genetic stress’ as a child grow up with anxiety as a learned behaviour. Young ones are most vulnerable because they depend on others for their needs and to nurture their sense of self-esteem and self-worth. Until the age of seven, the human mind is like a sponge and the child believes everything he/she sees and hears.



Self-esteem is often eroded when the person hears and sees negative comments or behaviours towards them. They are left stressed and feeling unsafe.



Sandy understands many of the natural cures for anxiety without medication. Her expertise leads her patient through the healing process, unlocking their emotions from fear and freeing their mind from fearful thinking. Sandy has helped hundreds of people with various issues, either mental, physical or emotional - mainly from childhood abuse or trauma - which adversely affects their lives in so many ways.



