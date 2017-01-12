Poker Sites Offering Free Blackjack Hands this Weekend 

Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are the busiest online poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network. They also offer a selection of casino games including four types of Blackjack. Until Tuesday, January 17th, for every four hands of Blackjack, players will get a fifth hand free. The free hand value will be the average of the four bets.



Within their poker software, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker have a suite of casino games that includes four Blackjack variations: Blackjack, Face Up 21, Double Draw, Perfect Pair. (Blackjack games in Intertops’ main casino are not included in this offer.) There are also ten video poker games (Deuces Wild, Bonus Poker, Double Bonus Poker, Jacks or Better, Aces and Faces, Double Joker Poker, Tens or Better, Joker Poker Kings, All American Joker Poker Aces and The Saloon), two types of Roulette (American and European) as well as Caribbean Stud, Casino Hold’em and Let It Ride.



Details at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker.



As luck would have it, it’s the poker rooms monthly Reload Bonus Weekend this weekend so both casinos are doubling players’ deposits until Sunday:



100% up to $100 Reload Bonus

Intertops Poker bonus code: CAPT2017

Juicy Stakes bonus code: AUT2017

Available until January 15, 2017 only



Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker often send online players to major live tournaments in exotic locations in Europe and the Caribbean. This month online poker players can win their way to the prestigious Winter Poker Championship in Seefeld, Austria. Online satellite tournaments begin tomorrow at both sites. The winner of the Final in the three-tier tournament series will receive a $4,000 prize package that includes €2160 buy-in to the Winter Poker Championship Main Event (February 24th to 26th). Details are available at https://poker.intertops.eu/en/promo/74-winter-poker-championship-seefeld and https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions/winter-poker-championship-seefeld.



