An Invitation to Reflect on the Re-Edited Words of God

This is the book that opens a new way to better understand and reflect the wisdom hidden in the words of God.

The ambiguity of the Scriptures is one of the reasons that we fail to reflect on its message. However, an author has taken a unique approach to harmonizing Biblical accounts for better understanding.

A lifelong disciple of Christ has re-edited the words of God in his book, “The Gospel ‘Lite’ ” This is an easy read manuscript to stimulate our minds, by providing a glimpse of the wonderful counsel and marvelous provision God made for us. Edwin Alan Salhany used his talents to give life to the Christian Teachings. His desire to share God and His teachings to the world guided him in writing and publishing his book.

To say this book is a “must-read” is an understatement. This is the publication that enables the reader to study all four Gospels at the same time, while dealing with a single text.

“The Gospel ‘Lite’ ” is an open invitation for us to reflect the words of God. To know more about this masterpiece, head over to its eCommerce website www.thegospellite.com.



“The Gospel ‘Lite’ ”

Written by Edwin Alan Salhany

Published by Xulon Press

Published Date: November 30, 2011

Paperback: $18.99



About the Author

The son of missionary parents, Alan is a lifelong disciple of Christ and a student of the Scriptures. A master mechanic and successful business owner, Alan graduated college Cum Laude with degrees in theology and applied religion. He has served as an industrial arts teacher, Bible and history teacher, school administrator, youth leader, church elder, and lay-preacher. Alan and his wife Sue reside with their family in Ethridge, Tennessee, where they serve their community through their natural food business and their church as local leaders.