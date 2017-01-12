A Heartwarming Story of a Nine-Year-Old Immigrant

There’s no place like home. But how can a nine-year-old girl find such comfort amid the threats of war?



A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana follows a story of Pelagie Benoist who, at a very young age of nine, faces great inconvenience when her family is forced to leave their prosperous land in Acadie, where she joyously spends her childhood years. Finding another place to dwell in some unfamiliar territories has rendered a very difficult task for her and her family in the next several years. But beyond the pains of being deprived the joy of having a place to call their own, Pelagie, like all the Acadians and victims of war, still hopes to find her rightful home in this world.



From the lush fields of Acadie to the historical Fortress of Louisbourg to the old streets of France and the bayous of Louisiana, author Ollie Ann Porche Voelker makes an applauded, historically accurate account of her great-great-great-great-grandmother’s adventures and incorporates it to her own story.



A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana is Ollie’s exemplification of the importance and bliss of calling a place one’s own home. Make yourself comfortable and get a copy of this book from your favorite book retailers.





A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana

Written by Ollie Ann Porche Voelker

Paperback | $19.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Ollie Ann Porche Voelker is a descendant of three Acadian families who were deported from Nova Scotia. Her eagerness for genealogy inspired her to write her book entitled A Silver Lining. Ollie is now a retired teacher and an educational diagnostician who resides in a suburb of New Orleans with her husband.

