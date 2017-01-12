Neumob Supercharges its Global Mobile App Acceleration Network, Expanding to 120 Points of Presence Across 6 Continents

This rapid expansion across 6 different continents allows Neumob to dramatically speed up app load times and in-app performance by reducing latency and ensuring even faster network handoffs, no matter where in the world a user happens to be.

Neumob, in response to surging demand from its global customer base of mobile app owners and developers (and their users), today announced a further expansion of its global app acceleration network by 34 new points of presence, now bringing its network to a total of 120 worldwide.

This rapid expansion across 6 different continents allows Neumob to dramatically speed up app load times and in-app performance by reducing latency and ensuring even faster network handoffs, no matter where in the world a user happens to be. It ensures that app categories that rely on lightning-fast performance, such as travel apps, media/news/sports apps and mobile commerce apps now have even greater assurance that their customers’ app experiences will be positive, productive and revenue-producing.

The company already boasts a robust global footprint, with a targeted presence in 83 metropolitan areas around the world, with a strong emphasis in China, India and across the United States and Europe.

Neumob’s brand-new acceleration nodes include multiple points of presence in Turkey, Australia and across the US, as well as focused additions to its network in Karachi, Pakistan; Berlin, Germany; and in Dubai. Neumob has also added new points of presence in Amsterdam, Montreal, Oslo, and in nearly two dozen other new locations.

As the global app economy explodes to a point in which nearly 90% of all mobile usage is spent within apps, it’s become essential for app owners & developers to ensure that their users have a quick, smooth app experience, and don’t turn to a competitor after experiencing slow load times, failed uploads and app timeouts. 79% of app users say they’ll try an app only 1-2 more times if it doesn’t load quickly the first time, and a recent survey found that a majority of users now expect mobile apps to load in 2 seconds or less.

That’s where Neumob comes in: the company has created the most robust network in the world to speed up app performance, allowing app owners to keep their hard-won users and drive maximum revenues. The company is even now increasing app engagement (measured in sessions) for its customers by an average of 9%.

