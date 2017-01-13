Author David Celley’s Latest Novel Will Teach Its Readers the Values of Living With an Adventure

“The Florida Caper” is a new release from Author David Celley, and he takes bold measures to share it with many people as he participates the 2017 American Library Association Midwinter Book Event that will be held in Atlanta, Georgia this coming January 20-24, 2017.

“The Florida Caper” embeds the story of a rare and valuable jewelry piece that was stolen from the Palm Beach mansion of a wealthy industrialist. The piece itself, called the “Eye of the Sun,” includes fragments of the famous Hope Diamond rumored to be cursed. The industrialist asks his nephew Greg to find the lost treasure with the assistance of private investigators Mike and Tina. The twisted trail of the Eye of the Sun leads up and down South Florida and over to San Juan, Puerto Rico, but finally ends at the mansion of a powerful drug dealer in the Bahamas.

Here is a book that will surely challenge the minds of its readers as it joins them with the story’s characters in pursuit of the lost gem.

As readers try to unfold the mysteries in the book they will come to the conclusion that the entire story is indeed plausible. This is the very talent that made David Celley a successful author. He is able to bring a sense of reality to the minds of his readers as they turn the pages of his novels. David will see to it that the reader sees what is really happening on the protagonists’ journey towards retrieving the Hope Diamond.



“The Florida Caper”

Written by David Celley

Published by iUniverse

Published date July 24, 2015

Paperback: $18.95

About the Author

David Celley attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and California State University, Los Angeles, where he received degrees in Economics, Business Administration, and Computer Information Systems. He is now retired living in Orange County, California after a career as an IT consultant. David’s publishing credits include “Woodruff’s Firebase,” reflecting the great intensity of the conflict in Vietnam; “Galvez Stadium,” a unique piece of fiction about the endeavors of building a football stadium during a revolution in Santiago, Chile; and “The Florida Caper,” an adventure yarn set in South Florida involving stolen jewelry that carries a curse.