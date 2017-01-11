Drawbridge Named to CB Insights List of Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence Companies

Drawbridge, the leading anonymized digital identity company, has been named to prestigious CB Insights Artificial Intelligence 100 list (“AI 100”), a select group of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology. More than 1,650 companies were nominated or applied for the AI 100, with only 6% being selected.

“The entire Drawbridge team has worked tirelessly since the company’s inception to build bleeding-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning abilities in order to bring a precise, scaled, and accessible identity solution to market,” said Drawbridge CTO Devin Guan. “This recognition from CB Insights is very meaningful, and we’re honored to be on this list with so many other strong technology-driven companies.”

The CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 winners based on a combination of data submitted by the companies, responses to interview questions and the company’s Mosaic Score. Mosaic is an algorithm built with funding from the National Science Foundation that gives predictive intelligence into the health of private companies.

“From financial services to healthcare to transport, incumbent companies in every industry are seeing that AI will reshape their industries,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “And as so often happens, transformational innovation comes from emerging companies. In the case of AI, a lot of the groundbreaking work is being done by the AI 100. The companies in the AI 100 are accelerating research, improving efficiency, and making many game-changing advancements that will be felt for decades to come.”

Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company, building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

