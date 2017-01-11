Music Teacher Serenades Children through Her Book

Music is a vital part of daily life. In this magical book, Tory’s Adventure with Johann Sebastian Bach, experience what it feels like hanging out with one of the world’s greatest musicians.



The library contains many marvelous tales just waiting to be discovered; people say that a book can take you to places you’ve never imagined you could go. This is what literally happens in Tory’s Adventure, when siblings Tory and Andrea travel back in time. Join their adventures as they get to know the great mind behind timeless masterpieces of Baroque music, Johann Sebastian Bach.



“Learning about a famous musician can stimulate a reader’s interest in knowing more about his life and music. There is a dearth of books for young children about musicians. Through this book, we get to learn that great musicians are just like us—normal citizens—but just with special talents and jobs,” says Kathryn.



For more information about Kathryn Hull, along with her other works, you can visit her website at www.kathrynbhull.com.





Tory’s Adventure with Johann Sebastian Bach

Written by Kathryn Hull

About the Author



Kathryn Hull, an independent piano teacher, has been a member of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) since the 1960s. She has served as a director on MTNA’s executive board, treasurer, Southwest Division coordinator, and vice president for Professional Activities. She has taught elementary music classes as well music theory in College. Her other works include Tory the Time Traveler: An Adventure with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Pure Luck, and Sarah’s In-Line Skating Olympics.

