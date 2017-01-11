Memoir Chronicles Life as a Missionary Family

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be in the shoes of a missionary serving in a foreign country? Herbert Ward Barker’s memoir, Patiently Run the Race, reveals his stories during his service abroad.



The autobiography recounts the life and times of the author’s missionary family from the 1960s down to the early 2000s. The Barker family had mission services in Asian countries such as Taiwan, Singapore, Myanmar, The Philippines, and Hong Kong, as well as France in Europe. He has also done short-term missions in Korea and Indonesia. Apart from the author’s personal experiences, the book also contains descriptions of the effectiveness of the different types of mission service.



In a review, writer Dorothy C. Synder considers the memoir as a “must-read.” Missionary executive and seminary teacher Faye Pearson says that the book aids “missionaries, ministers and serious Christians” in realizing how “life is lived out in lands of darkness where the Light of Jesus needs so desperately to be heard.”



Patiently Run the Race is not a book about the doctrine of missions. Rather, it is a fun, humorous, and inspiring autobiography that is sure to keep readers glued until the last page.





Patiently Run the Race

Written by Herbert Ward Barker

Paperback | $16.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Herbert Ward Barker served as a pastor in several churches throughout Texas after graduating from the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Emma, were assigned as missionaries to Taiwan in 1959. The couple, who have two children, retired in 1993. They currently reside in Ozark, Missouri.



