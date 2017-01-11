January is National Radon Action Month and a Good Time to Test Homes and Buildings for this Invisible Threat

This month has been designated as National Radon Action Month by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The agency reported that radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in America and claims the lives of approximately 21,000 Americans each year.

Radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water. It can typically move up through the ground into the air of homes and buildings through cracks and other holes in the foundation. Radon can even enter a building through well water. Structures can trap radon inside and this can be an issue in new or old properties and in buildings with or without basements.

People cannot see, smell or taste radon, but if it is present indoors at high levels it can be a health concern. According to the EPA, nearly 1 out of every 15 homes in the United States is estimated to have an elevated radon level (4 pCi/L or more).

“The EPA and the U.S. Surgeon General urge all Americans to protect their health by testing their homes, schools and other buildings for radon,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This is important because breathing air containing high levels of radon over time can cause some people to develop lung cancer. Testing is the only way to know if radon is a risk in a particular home or building.”

If testing indicates elevated levels of radon are present, there are radon reduction systems that can be installed to reduce exposure risks.

