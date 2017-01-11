WinADay Launches Futuristic New ’Robot Escape’ Penny Slot with $12 Freebie

"Players were asking for more video poker games so I’m glad we have such a good selection now," said Michael Hilary, manager at WinADay Casino since it launched 8 years ago. "But players have also been asking for a new penny slot so it’s great to have the new Robot Escape!"

After focusing on creating four new video poker games, the game designers at WinADay Casino are starting the New Year with a new penny slot. Robot Escape is a futuristic game with droids, robots and a free spins feature. A $12 freebie is available until Sunday.



$12 Freebie for Robot Escape

Bonus code: 12FREEBIE

Low 7X wagering requirement. Previous deposit required.

80% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: TRYME

May be used once a day. Valid for all slots and keno.



50% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: TRYME50

Lower wagering requirement. May be used twice a day. Valid for all slots and keno.



Bonuses are valid until January 15, 2017 only.



Robot Escape is a 5X4 slot (five reels and four rows). The additional row makes more winning combinations possible. Scatters trigger up to 10 free spins and can re-trigger up to 20X. Wilds can be sticky, remaining for the next spin to create more winning combinations. Five Droid symbols wins 500X the bet. Players can bet as little as twenty cents or up to $5 per spin.



Like its sister site, Slotland.eu, WinADay creates all of its one-of-a-kind games in-house.



“Right now our design team is putting the finishing touches on a romantic new premium slot that we’ll unveil on Valentines Day,” said Hilary. “They’re also working on a major upgrade to our mobile casino games.”



WinADay Casino now has 34 premium slots and 19 penny slots. There are 66 unique real money online casino games including video poker, keno and roulette. Most are compatible with iPhones, iPads and Android smartphones and tablets.



