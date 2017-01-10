Naturally Occurring Asbestos Discovered at a California University Construction Site

Last month, a university in California announced that the first phase of soil removal had been completed at a construction site where naturally occurring asbestos had been discovered. The construction site is the future home of a large lecture hall that is scheduled to be completed in 2018.

While many people are familiar with exposure hazards due to asbestos fibers from manmade materials that were widely used in the past as building materials, far fewer realize that there are many places where naturally occurring asbestos can be found below their feet. Naturally occurring asbestos refers to the mineral as a natural component of soils or rocks as opposed to asbestos found in commercial products, mining or processing operations.

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), naturally occurring asbestos is commonly found in ultramafic rock and near fault zones. The amount of asbestos typically present in these rocks ranges from less than 1% up to about 25%, and sometimes more.

“So long as naturally occurring asbestos is not disturbed and fibers are not released into the air, then it is not a health risk,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “However, during construction or demolition activities, people can be exposed to it if these actions crush asbestos-containing rock or stir up dust in soils that contain asbestos fibers.”

