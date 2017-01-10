Eye-opening and gripping, Inappropriate Conduct shares the dramatic true story of how Morton became the target of a ruthless campaign to shatter his journalistic integrity and his career.

War correspondents have long entered combat zones at great personal risk, determined to capture the conflict for those on the home front. But during World War II, Toronto Star journalist Paul Morton found himself not just reporting the war, but fighting his own personal battle in a shocking turn of events that led to disastrous consequences for his career.

Morton volunteered in 1944 to parachute being the Nazi lines and report on the guerilla war being waged by Italian partisans. But after spending two months writing a series, the British Army changed its battle strategy and ordered stories on the partisans to cease. Morton’s stories were “spiked” and he was dis-accredited as a correspondent. Morton was then fired by the Toronto Star after they unfairly claimed his reporting was fabricated.

Eye-opening and gripping, Inappropriate Conduct shares the dramatic true story of how Morton became the target of a ruthless campaign to shatter his journalistic integrity and his career. Author Don North captures Morton’s experiences from the beginning, using Morton’s previously unpublished memoir and archival sources to create a seamless, powerful narrative that speaks to the tenuous relationship between the truth and propaganda during the war.

Don North, journalist and director of Northstar Productions, Inc. in Fairfax, Virginia, has degree in advanced international reporting from Columbia University, New York. He writes regularly for several on-line news sites and is a member of the National Press Club and the National Association of Press Photographers.

Inappropriate Conduct: Mystery of a Disgraced War Correspondent

Written by Don North

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $20.95

Hardcover | $30.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online bookstores.





About the Author



Don North is a veteran in war reporting and photojournalism. He received his diploma in advanced international reporting from Columbia University, New York. He is the director of Northstar Productions, Inc and became affiliated with a number of notable journalism communities. He also writes for Vietnam Magazine and Consortiumnews.com.