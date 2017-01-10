Satellites for Winter Poker Championship Seefeld Begin Tomorrow at Intertops Poker & Juicy Stakes

“I was totally blown away by Seefeld!” said Intertops player Tim O’Keefe who won his way to Seefeld last year. “I’d never been to Europe. They play a lot different over there – much more aggressive than the casinos in Oklahoma and Texas! Great experience. And I’m a schnitzel-lover for life now!”

This month online poker players can win their way to the prestigious Winter Poker Championship in Seefeld (Austria). Online satellite tournaments begin tomorrow at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker. The winner of the Final in the three-tier tournament series gets a $4,000 prize package that includes €2160 buy-in to the Winter Poker Championship Main Event (February 24th to 26th), premium accommodation in the Tyrolean ski resort, and travel expenses.



Seefeld is a picturesque village in the heart of Tyrol, an area that has twice hosted the winter Olympics. Players from all over the world will compete for an estimated prize pool of $800,000 in the thrilling three-day No Limit Hold’em event.



Winter Poker Championship Seefeld 2017: Online Satellite Tournament Schedule

STEP 1 ($3+$.30)

1 Step 2 ticket awarded

Daily, January 11th to 21st – every six hours (8pm / 2am / 8am / 2pm EST)

STEP 2 ($10+$1)

1 ticket to Final awarded

Daily, January 12th to 21st – 4pm EST

LAST CHANCE

1 ticket to Final awarded

Sunday, January 22nd – 11am EST

FINAL ($100+$10)

1 $4,000 Winter Poker Championship Seefeld 2017 prize package awarded

Sunday, January 22nd – 4 pm EST

Players can enter under the Tournaments tab in the poker software. Further info: Intertops Poker Juicy Stakes Poker



It’s also Reload Bonus Weekend and Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker are both doubling players’ deposits until Sunday:



100% up to $100 Reload Bonus

Intertops Poker bonus code: CAPT2017

Juicy Stakes bonus code: AUT2017

Available until January 15, 2017 only



