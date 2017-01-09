Raising Awareness on How to Deal with Parkinson’s

. Life throws us with struggles. The challenge, however, is whether to let these struggles shape us or break us. For author Barbara Hogg, she did not let her Parkinson’s disease hinder her from living her life to the fullest.



In her book, God, Golf, and Parkinson’s, Barbara shares a heart-melting story of her personal struggle with Parkinson’s. Through self-determination, she was able to find the right companions to aid her in her fight: faith, exercise, and the disease itself.



“People deal with struggles all the time. The way they choose to deal with them can be positive or negative. I have had Parkinson’s for twenty-six years and I deal with it through my faith, prayer, and exercise. It is my desire to motivate you to do the same,” she says.



God, Golf, and Parkinson’s is now available in selected book retailers. Grab your copy now and be inspired by Barbara’s life journey.





God, Golf, and Parkinson’s

Written by Barbara Hogg

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Barbara Hogg has been a resident of El Dorado, Arkansas, for over forty-two years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She has been on three medical missions, worked in operating rooms, and taught in a nursing school. She and her husband have three children and seven grandchildren. For twenty-six years, she has had Parkinson’s disease but is able to cope up through her faith in God. God, Golf, and Parkinson’s is her first book.

