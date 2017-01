Raising Awareness on How to Deal with Parkinson’s

. Life throws us with struggles. The challenge, however, is whether to let these struggles shape us or break us. For author Barbara Hogg, she did not let her Parkinsonís disease hinder her from living her life to the fullest.

In her book, God, Golf, and Parkinsonís, Barbara shares a heart-melting story of her personal struggle with Parkinsonís. Through self-determination, she was able to find the right companions to aid her in her fight: faith, exercise, and the disease itself.

ďPeople deal with struggles all the time. The way they choose to deal with them can be positive or negative. I have had Parkinsonís for twenty-six years and I deal with it through my faith, prayer, and exercise. It is my desire to motivate you to do the same,Ē she says.

God, Golf, and Parkinsonís is now available in selected book retailers. Grab your copy now and be inspired by Barbaraís life journey.

God, Golf, and Parkinsonís

Written by Barbara Hogg

Paperback | $9.99

Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.

About the Author†††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††††

Barbara Hogg has been a resident of El Dorado, Arkansas, for over forty-two years. She holds a bachelorís degree in nursing. She has been on three medical missions, worked in operating rooms, and taught in a nursing school. She and her husband have three children and seven grandchildren. For twenty-six years, she has had Parkinsonís disease but is able to cope up through her faith in God. God, Golf, and Parkinsonís is her first book.

