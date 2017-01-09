Identifying Occupational Exposure Risks to Chlorine in Puerto Rico

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that chlorine is one of the most commonly manufactured chemicals in the United States. It is also an element that is widely used in industry in the production of thousands of manufactured items and can be found in some household products.



Chlorine is used in drinking water and swimming pools to kill harmful bacteria and is used as part of the sanitation process for industrial waste and sewage. If it is spilled or released from a tank into the air, chlorine will evaporate quickly forming a greenish-yellow cloud that is heavier than air and can be carried by the wind.



Chlorine gas that comes into contact with moist tissues, such as the eyes, throat and lungs, will produce an acid that can cause damage. Exposure to low levels of chlorine gas can result in nose, throat and eye irritation. At higher levels, breathing chlorine gas may result in changes in breathing rate, coughing and damage to the lungs. During World War I, it was even used as a choking agent.



In a typical home, people can be exposed to chlorine gas if they mix household cleaners containing ammonia with bleach or through the improper use of swimming pool chemicals.



The CDC reports that during or immediately after exposure to dangerous concentrations of chlorine, the following signs and symptoms may develop:

Blurred vision

Burning pain, redness and blisters on the skin if exposed to gas. Skin injuries similar to frostbite can occur if it is exposed to liquid chlorine

Burning sensation in the nose, throat and eyes

Chest tightness, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Fluid in the lungs

Nausea and vomiting

Watery eyes

Wheezing



“Chlorine is very unstable and reacts with a variety of chemicals and water when it is released into the environment,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Protecting workers from exposure to chlorine and other industrial chemicals is important for their health and safety and to keep companies in regulatory compliance. At Zimmetry, we offer comprehensive industrial hygiene and indoor air quality testing and consulting services to protect worker. These services help to identify hazards and to keep companies from facing costly fines.”



Zimmetry also recently sponsored an educational video about chlorine and exposure concerns that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/Ssibt6hqpA0



To learn more about Zimmetry Environmental and their occupational, industrial hygiene, environmental, air quality, compliance and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.