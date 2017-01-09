Spiritual Book Delves into the Significance of the Holy Spirit in Christianity

Life is filled with trials and triumphs. People hold on to things that give them comfort and strength to survive hardships. For Cyprian Cox, author of Understanding the Holy Spirit: An Explanation of the Ministry of the Holy Spirit, his triumph was made possible by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Inspired by his experience, he wrote a compelling study to enlighten people of the Holy Spirit’s role in attaining the life of abundance the Savior promised his people.



Delving deeper into the Bible, Mr. Cox cites numerous confirmations of the Holy Spirit’s significance in the gospel of John and by Jesus himself. Through his book, Mr. Cox aims to encourage readers to strengthen their relationship with the Holy Spirit. He hopes that more people can receive the blessing and guidance of the Holy Spirit.





Understanding the Holy Spirit: An Explanation of the Ministry of the Holy Spirit

Written by Cyprian S. Cox

About the Author



Cyprian S. Cox obtained his doctor’s degree in theology from the Andersonville Seminary in Camilla, Georgia. He is a devoted man of God. He wrote his book, Understanding the Holy Spirit, after successfully moving on from a difficult time in his life, which was made possible through trusting on the power of the Holy Spirit. Cyprian currently resides in Florida.

