Spiritual Book Delves into the Significance of the Holy Spirit in Christianity
Cyprian Cox delivers an in-depth biblical study on the role of the Holy Spirit
Inspired by his experience, he wrote a compelling study to enlighten people of the Holy Spirit’s role in attaining the life of abundance the Savior promised his people.
Life is filled with trials and triumphs. People hold on to things that give them comfort and strength to survive hardships. For Cyprian Cox, author of Understanding the Holy Spirit: An Explanation of the Ministry of the Holy Spirit, his triumph was made possible by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Inspired by his experience, he wrote a compelling study to enlighten people of the Holy Spirit’s role in attaining the life of abundance the Savior promised his people.
Delving deeper into the Bible, Mr. Cox cites numerous confirmations of the Holy Spirit’s significance in the gospel of John and by Jesus himself. Through his book, Mr. Cox aims to encourage readers to strengthen their relationship with the Holy Spirit. He hopes that more people can receive the blessing and guidance of the Holy Spirit.
Understanding the Holy Spirit: An Explanation of the Ministry of the Holy Spirit
Written by Cyprian S. Cox
Kindle | $4.99
Paperback | $9.99
Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barndesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.
About the Author
Cyprian S. Cox obtained his doctor’s degree in theology from the Andersonville Seminary in Camilla, Georgia. He is a devoted man of God. He wrote his book, Understanding the Holy Spirit, after successfully moving on from a difficult time in his life, which was made possible through trusting on the power of the Holy Spirit. Cyprian currently resides in Florida.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/50387/207177/207177-1.jpg )
WebWireID207177
- Contact Information
- Dave Parker
- Fulfillment Officer
- LitFire Publishing
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.