Identifying Occupational Exposure Risks to Particulate Matter in New York

Throughout New York and the tri-state area there are countless workers in numerous occupations that are exposed to elevated levels of particulate matter, also known as PM. Some particulate matter, such as dust, dirt, soot, or smoke, is large or dark enough to be seen with the naked eye. Others are so small they can only be detected using an electron microscope.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) describes particulate matter as a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air. Due to their size, particulate matter can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Particles less than 10 micrometers (PM10) in diameter pose the greatest problems as they can get deep into workers’ lungs and some may even get into the bloodstream.



According to the EPA, exposure to such particulates can affect both the lungs and the heart. People with heart or lung diseases, children, and older adults are the most likely to be affected by exposure. The agency also states that numerous scientific studies have linked exposure to a variety of health issues, including premature death in people with heart or lung disease; nonfatal heart attacks; irregular heartbeat; aggravated asthma; decreased lung function; and increased respiratory symptoms.



“Exposure to many types of particulate matter pollution in the workplace is regulated to protect the health and safety of workers,” said Michael Berrevoets, President, VOETS, LLC. “Failure to identify these respirable hazards and take action can not only threaten workers’ health, it could also lead to costly noncompliance violations. At VOETS our industrial hygiene and indoor environmental quality experts provide the most advanced air testing services and have access to real-time monitoring equipment. We routinely identify everything from lead, silica and asbestos to microbial pathogens, allergens and occupational asthma triggers to name just a few common areas of concern.”



