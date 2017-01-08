Local Moving Company Provides Expert Advice And Moving Tips

Jake’s Moving and Storage has recently expanded the company website to include a blog section with helpful moving tips. The decision to add this new feature to the site was the result of multiple requests from customers asking for advice and suggestions before, during and after moves. Now, clients can read new blog posts that will be published on a regular basis and find answers to many common questions related to moving and storage services.

Recent posts include tips about last minute moving, fall decorating suggestions, how to successfully move a company to a new location, items to make moving easier and more. In addition, visitors to the site will be given the opportunity to contact the company to request even more information.

According to company management; “We are extremely excited to finally have a moving tips section available on our website and we look forward to providing helpful resources and suggestions to all of our customers as they prepare for a move.”

About Jake’s Moving and Storage: Jake’s is a licensed moving company that provides a wide range of residential and commercial moving services throughout Maryland, DC and Virginia. Additional services include junk removal, shredding services and storage solutions. More information can be found at the company website: http://jakesmoving.com/