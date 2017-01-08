Local Company Helps Keep Homes More Secure With A Complete Range Of Residential Locksmith Services In McAllen TX

McAllen Locksmith Pros is available to help more residents than ever before.

Locals in McAllen Texas can now request a full range of residential locksmith services from one local business. With the addition of even more mobile units on call 24-hours a day, McAllen Locksmith Pros is available to help more residents than ever before.

Residential services consist of emergency locksmith assistance such as home lockouts, burglary damage repair and broken key removal. Additional lock services for the home include lock changes and rekeys and expert installations and repairs for a variety of lock systems such as mortise locks, profile cylinders, high-tech/smart locks, high-security grade 1 locks, deadbolts and more.

According to company management; “We are so thrilled to be able to offer such a wide variety of home locksmith services and we are honored to be part of the McAllen community.”

About McAllen Locksmith Pros: Licensed services range from residential, commercial and automotive lock and key solutions available throughout McAllen Texas and surrounding areas. This local business is available 24/7, guarantees 30 minute or less response times and is committed to fair and upfront prices for high-quality service. More information is available at the company website: http://locksmithmcallen.com/