Maximum Weekly Scoreboard Bonus up to $800 during $130,000 ‘Welcome to the Future’ at Jackpot Capital

“Our players love to compete against each other like this,” said casino manager Oliver Smith. “Moving up a couple of spots on the scoreboard can make a big difference to your weekly bonus. Friday Bonus Boosts give players some extra cash over the weekend to try and make it past a couple of their closest competitors over the weekend.”

Jackpot Capital Casino is starting the new year with a $130,000 casino bonus giveaway. During the Welcome to the Future bonus event frequent players can win up to $800 each every week for the next five weeks, and anyone can win another $5000 awarded in weekly random draws.

Jackpot Capital players earn points just by playing in the online casino or mobile casino. They get weekly bonuses based on their points ranking.

Every Monday the trusted online casino will give $21,000 in casino bonuses to frequent players and another $5000 will be randomly awarded every Friday. The Welcome to the Future event continues until February 12.

Players’ current rankings and contest details are available at: http://promotions.jackpotcapital.eu/welcometothefuture

Jackpot Capital Casino offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming. The most popular games, including the new candy-themed Sweet 16 with new “Morphing Symbols” are also available in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



