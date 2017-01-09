South African Casino to Give R1300 Free Bonus on Friday the 13th

South Africa’s Springbok Casino is giving players a R1300 Friday the 13th Casino Bonus when the superstitious date appears on the calendar this month. All players that make a minimum deposit between now and this Friday, January 13th can claim the 1300 rand bonus.



Players can win up to R2500 with their free bonus cash.

To claim their free bonus, players that have made a qualifying deposit can use coupon code FRIDAY13-2017. This bonus code is valid January 13th to 15th.



Some think it’s unlucky when the thirteenth day of the month falls on a Friday. For Springbok Casino players with an extra 1300 rands in their accounts though, it could prove to be the luckiest day of the new year.



“We thought we’d get 2017 off to a good start with one of our biggest free bonuses ever,” said Springbok manager, Daniel Van Wyk. “The max payout for this one is 2500 rands!”



Springbok Casino has hundreds of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. The new Sweet 16 slot from Realtime Gaming has been the most popular since it launched just before Christmas. Sweet 16 features RTG’s new Morphing Symbols feature where symbols in any winning combination change into new symbols to create another winning combination. With each successive win, the prize is multiplied by more – up to 10X the win. Three or more Lollypops start 16 Free Games with multipliers up to 20X. Like many of its most popular games, Sweet 16 is also available in Springbok’s mobile casino.



The South African online casino and mobile casino provides customer service in both English and Afrikaans.



Watch a video of this online casino news on YouTube