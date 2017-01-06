Author Releases an Exposé of the Subversive Ideology Inside the Obama White House

Since the eighteenth century, America has been the world’s bastion of freedom and equality. In her book entitled Undermining the US Constitution: How the Communist Manifesto of 1848 Blueprints the Actions of the Democratic Party and President Obama Today, author Diane Vann proves that this is not the case anymore.



Diane Vann is a former Army Reserve Nurse Corps officer who became exposed to communism while on active duty in West Germany during the 1970s. She strongly believes that Communism, dressed as Democracy, is spreading now like a wildfire in the country and needs to be put out immediately.



In her book, Vann likens communism to cancer. Like cancer, it started with an unnoticed seed and grew insidiously with little sign or symptom. To survive, you need to know it inside out. In her book, she describes how she learned about the disease, its symptoms, its treatment, and its cure. Diane hopes to sound the alarm and spare the nation from the inevitable consequences of extremist socialism or Communism.



Written by Diane S. Vann

About the Author



Diane S. Vann, BSN, MSN, RN, is a Frederick Douglass Republican and a past candidate for the US House of Representatives. In light of the issues and the candidates, she urges all to study them to aid in fighting Communism or extremist socialism.

