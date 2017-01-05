Tax Expert Offers Complimentary Book and Webinar To Those Selling A Business

A recent report issued by the Exit Planning Institute found that only 2 out of every 10 owners of middle-market companies are prepared for a sale of their business.



Economic data from the U.S. Department of Commerce shows that growth in capital spending has remained lackluster for nearly a decade. Companies look to acquisitions for growth. This combined with a steady flow of money into private equity funds has led to buyers scrambling to deploy investments.



As a result, many owners of middle-market companies are seeing unexpected buy-out offers. In the past, owners would forego an “out-of-the-blue” offer. But, some recognize that they might not see current company valuations at some future point in time. As such, they are accepting such deals; these “out-of-the-blue” offers are seen as “out-of-the-park” offers.



The challenge with an unexpected offer is that most business owners have not had the opportunity to put tax plans in place. According to Forbes Magazine Online columnist Todd C. Ganos: “With little to no time to plan, many business owners might believe there is nothing that can be done. In fact, there is much that can be done to reduce the tax burden on the sale of a financial advisory practice…even with little notice.”



Among other topics, Ganos’ column focuses on tax strategies employed by middle-market business owners in the sale of their companies. He notes: “Depending on specific circumstances, owners might reduce the ultimate income tax on their gain by 30 to 75 percent. As for owners who are still not ready to sell, there are incentives to put such planning structures in place early. The structures used to plan for an ultimate sale can actually help reduce tax on ongoing net income prior to the that sale.”



To help business owners understand the tax terrain of selling their companies, Ganos is offering a complimentary PDF copy of his book “The 3 Tax Secrets You Need To Know About Selling Your Business” and webinar. Business owners can Click Here to receive the book and sign up for the webinar.