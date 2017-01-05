Research Findings Mark the End of Predominance in Universities and Colleges

Education is for all. Dr. Sandy Woodrow Yancy Sr., in his dissertation, has proved that every black man is rightfully fit to be in the stronghold of every white-dominated educational institution.



His book, The Retention of First Year Black Male Students at Predominately White Private and Public Universities and Colleges, holds interesting factors of success and inspiring stories of six black males who entered a predominately white private university in Washington, DC, and fruitfully earned their college degrees.



“Today, African-American enrolment in higher education is at an all-time high, but there is still a 20-point gap in graduation compared to Whites at 63%,” the author said as he pointed out the alarming situation of black male students. He encourages those students, as well as their parents and the school administrators to be well guided and inspired by his research and valuable findings.



To start your year right, grab a copy of Dr. Yancy’s promising book entitled The Retention of First Year Black Male Students at Predominately White Private and Public Universities and Colleges and be a supporter of equal rights and benefits to education.





Written by Dr. Sandy Woodrow Yancy Sr.

About the Author



A lover of nature and a catalyst for community progress, Dr. Sandy Woodrow Yancy Sr. earned his bachelor’s degree in general agriculture, a master’s degree in software systems, and proceeded to take his doctorate degree in educational leadership.



