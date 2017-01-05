Grand Prize Winner of 2015 La Plume Young Writers’ Contest Stuns Readers with Her Book

Are you aware of the darkness that is buried deep in your heart? In this mind-twisting horror fiction, author Isis Arguello looks into the four human instincts that prevail above all other instincts: love, hate, obsession, and fear.



The Horror of . . . explores the interesting characteristics of humans. They base their actions on the various instincts they possess. However, these actions can sometimes take a disturbing twist. Some would kill to win the heart of those they love. Others would deceive the one they are crazy about. How far are you willing to go to satisfy your instinct?



“The book looks into four instincts or emotions that are most closely used in today’s modern society. It’s a psychological interpretation of what happens when people either does not accept them or takes them too far,” says the author.



The first chapter of The Horror of . . . was submitted to La Plume Young Writers’ Contest in 2015 and bagged the grand prize award.





The Horror of . . .

Written by Isis Arguello

About the Author



Isis Arguello was born on October 2, 1998. She likes to read about supernatural phenomenon and to explore about human’s darkest moments. She is fond of horror. She considers winning the La Plume Young Writers’ Contest in 2015 as her stepping stone in opening the minds of the people on how enjoyable it is to explore the dark wonders of the shadowy world.