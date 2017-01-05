Identifying Indoor Allergens to Help Allergy Sufferers in New York and the Tri-State Area

For people who suffer from allergies, a visit to their doctor’s office for a consultation and treatment options is a common occurrence. People often look for medical treatment that can alleviate their allergy symptoms without considering what allergens may be causing their condition in the first place.



While there are many allergens that can be found in the outdoor environment, there are also common allergens that may be present indoors that can often be eliminated or minimized. While people can develop allergies to countless substances, some of the most common indoor allergens include:



• Pet Dander

• Mold

• Bacteria

• Insects

• Rodents

• Dust Mites

• Plants & Pollen

• Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

• Latex



“An allergic reaction, sometimes severe can occur in sensitive people if these allergens are breathed, touched, or ingested,” said Michael Berrevoets, President, VOETS, LLC. “Some people may be allergic to more than one indoor allergen and repeated, or long-term exposure to any of them may worsen the condition. By identifying the presence of specific indoor allergens, people in many circumstances can take proactive measures to dramatically reduce their exposure. This can be accomplished by removing the source or minimizing their time in areas where the allergens are at their highest concentrations.”



In New York City and across the tri-state area, those concerned about indoor allergens can turn to the building science experts at VOETS, LLC. Their professionals offer comprehensive indoor allergen testing and consulting services to help those who suffer from the condition.



To learn more about VOETS and their allergen, indoor air quality, occupational, environmental, health, and safety testing and consulting services, please visit www.VOETS.nyc, email michael@VOETS.nyc , or call (212) 860-7450.



About Verification, Operations, and Environmental Testing Services (VOETS, LLC)

VOETS, LLC began operations in 2016 with some of the most seasoned professional indoor environmental quality consultants in the nation. They bring a proven track record of identifying and resolving a wide range of building science, industrial hygiene, and construction health and safety issues. VOETS offers environmental compliance, indoor air quality, mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, Legionella, environmental site assessments (ESAs), training, and industrial hygiene consulting services. The company specializes in field investigations and assessments of commercial, institutional, healthcare, and residential buildings throughout New York City and the tri-state area.

