OSHA’s New Rule to Modernize Workplace Injury Data Collection Takes Effect

In 2016, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a final rule to modernize injury data collection to better inform workers, employers, the public and the agency about workplace hazards. On January 1st of this year, the new rule took effect directly impacting many employers.



According to OSHA, the new rule requires certain employers to electronically submit injury and illness data that they are already required to record on their onsite OSHA Injury and Illness forms. Analysis of the data will enable OSHA to use its enforcement and compliance assistance resources more efficiently. Some of the data will also be posted to its website. OSHA states that public disclosure will encourage employers to improve workplace safety and provide valuable information to workers, job seekers, customers, researchers and the general public.



The final rule also prohibits employers from discouraging workers from reporting an injury or illness. It requires employers to inform employees of their right to report work-related injuries and illnesses free from retaliation.



“The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that over three million workers suffer a workplace injury or illness each year,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “Globally, this number is many times higher. Increased attention to health and safety in the workplace, improved data collection and analyses, and a more informed public and workforce can help prevent future injuries, illnesses and fatalities.”



Working diligently to protect workers and help to keep companies, institutions and government agencies in compliance with health and safety regulations are Certified Industrial Hygienists. This elite group of dedicated professionals is uniquely qualified to implement, manage and champion health and safety programs to prevent many workplace injuries and illnesses.



