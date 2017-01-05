ComedySportz Dallas to Open New Theatre in Downtown McKinney

We’re really excited that McKinney will be our new home. The city and community are doing a lot of great things, and we can’t wait to be a part of it,” said Von Daniel, Owner & Managing Director. “We love what we do at ComedySportz Dallas and enjoy the positive effect we have on our audiences. We want to make a difference in the community and are excited to bring an improv, comedy and entertainment venue to the city of McKinney.”

ComedySportz® Dallas (CSzDallas), the legendary improv comedy troupe specializing in short-form, head-to-head comedic shows, is excited to announce they will be moving to McKinney and opening a new theatre, The Comedy Arena. The new theatre will open to the public in Spring 2017 and will be conveniently located near the heart of downtown McKinney at 305 E. Virginia Street. For the first time in this comedy troupe’s 10+ year history, they will have a brand new building and theater to call their own.

The thriving city of McKinney will now have a fun, fast-paced comedy show that’s perfect for the entire family, corporate entertainment, private parties and groups of all types. The Comedy Arena will feature ComedySportz® Dallas as its resident improv comedy troupe and will also be available as a comedy entertainment venue for other comedy troupes, standup comedians, comedy showcases, and other comedy productions. ComedySportz® Dallas will perform completely improvised comedy shows weekly on Friday and Saturday evenings and also offer improv classes for those who want to improve their communication and improv skills. The next class begins at CSzDallas’ current location in Plano on February 7.

“We’re really excited that McKinney will be our new home. The city and community are doing a lot of great things, and we can’t wait to be a part of it,” said Von Daniel, Owner & Managing Director. “We love what we do at ComedySportz Dallas and enjoy the positive effect we have on our audiences. We want to make a difference in the community and are excited to bring an improv, comedy and entertainment venue to the city of McKinney.”

A ComedySportz® match features two teams of players competing for laughs and points, with a referee keeping things moving. An average of 7 to 12 games are played during a match, drawn from a repertoire of over 100 improv games. For example, in the game of “Shakespeare,” a team will improvise a scene inspired by an audience suggestion in Shakespearian style. In “Forward/Reverse,” the referee sends the scene back and forth at will, as if scanning a scene in a DVR, sending the improvisers into a frenzy. Every show is different, with different players, different games, and different audiences supplying new suggestions. The fans judge the scenes and games and ultimately decide the winners and losers. ComedySportz® also asks “willing volunteers” to join us for a game or two each match, and they make them look great!

Unlike most other forms of performance comedy, ComedySportz® is great for all ages. The audience of a typical ComedySportz® match contains everyone from kids to college students to parents to grandparents. Everyone has a good time and no one gets offended, and if a Player or audience steps beyond the boundaries of good taste, the “potty mouth foul” (a toilet seat placed over the offender’s head) will be called to set things straight. If you think “clean” is boring, you should check it out. A ComedySportz match is anything but boring.

The Comedy Arena will also host other productions including The Humor Games, a completely improvised elimination-style show down where multiple improvisers enter the stage, but only one improviser makes it to the end of the show. A show like this may appeal to more mature audiences who prefer comedy with some edge to it.

ComedySportz® improvisational comedy has been played as a sport in many cities nationwide since 1984 and in the UK, by member companies of CSz Worldwide. ComedySportz® Dallas is part of this global network of companies that transform the world using improvisation, through their unique ability to foster collaboration, inspiration, gratitude and fun. These values enrich the lives of individuals, families, friends, and organizations alike. Be sure to catch ComedySportz Dallas at their new theater in Spring 2017 where they will offer shows and classes, as well as corporate training and private events. For more information visit www.ComedySportzDallas.com or call 214.769.0645. You can also follow ComedySportzDallas on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

