Biography Reveals the Errors of the American Judicial System

Jay Engleman has released a book entitled America’s Lawless Court, which exposes the ills and evils of the American judicial system.



The purpose of the legal system is and always has been to dispense justice. But often the people in charge do the exact opposite, wasting away millions of dollars in the process. In Jay Engleman’s America’s Lawless Court, due process is revealed as irrational and ineffective when the courts protect the criminally guilty. Unlimited testimonies are granted to dishonest people while the innocent and true are held back from the witness stand.



America’s Lawless Court is an informative and realistic read for the working people of America. Engleman warns us to watch our backs, as some people are willing to do just about anything to get ahead. For more information about the book, you may visit www.americaslawlesscourt.com.





America’s Lawless Court

Written by Jay Engleman

Paperback | $22.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Jay Engleman was born and raised in New York City’s East Bronx during the Great Depression. The author has extensive experience in both creative engineering and teaching. He currently resides in Beltsville, Maryland.

