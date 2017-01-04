A Poetry Collection Traces the Bittersweet Journey from Youth into Adulthood

Poetry is a popular medium for coping with the joy and pain of the human condition, and poet Byron Sogie-Thomas has found an elegant way to introduce us to the art form.



Razor Bumps and Stretch Marks: An Anthology, a collection that spans over twenty years, as the poet says, makes a valiant effort to evoke universal themes—love, loss, meaning, justice, insecurity. For good measure, he throws in a little history and culture, with an unmistakable dose of Bible and his worldview as a believer. The book promises and delivers a lot of passages that reflects the ups and downs of growing up and passing through life.



Regardless of your frame and perspective, this collection, guided by Sogie-Thomas’s creative pen, will help you connect the dots between your real-life experiences and his.



“Read all of it, enjoy all of it. And if some of the poems make you sad, then flip the page and find a happy one. I’m hoping readers provide honest feedback about how the poems made them feel,” he quipped.



Razor Bumps and Stretch Marks: An Anthology is available now at your favorite online booksellers. Get your copy today, just in time for the gift-giving season.





Razor Bumps and Stretch Marks: An Anthology

Written by Byron Sogie-Thomas

Paperback | $11.99

Hardcover | $23.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Byron Sogie-Thomas is a naturalized American who was born and raised in Freetown, Sierra Leone. After he graduated cum laude from Howard University, he earned his master’s degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He now resides in Maryland with his wife, Yewande.

