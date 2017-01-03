Author Encourages Readers to See Islam in a Different Light

There is nothing more interesting than to find out how the youngest and the fastest growing religion can be exposed to a lot of misconceptions and threats. In his eye-opening book entitled Burning Questions about Islam, Wilbur Lingle tries to dissect the Qur’an and Muslim customs behind the prejudicing eyes. His book is an informational tool that aims to inform Christ believers about their Muslim brothers and sisters.



As a strong believer of Christ, Wilbur Lingle delve deeper into the Islam religion. By reading over 100 books on Islam, many of them borrowed from the mosques, some of them given to him by imams (the spiritual leaders), so that he knew he was getting the authentic teaching of Islam. This book has been read by Muslims with the purpose of finding error, but none were found, without getting angry so you can trust what is written!



Burning Questions about Islam aims to enlighten not only Christians but all people what true Islam is really like in a loving and caring way which is very much different than what you often read in the newspaper and hear on the news.







Burning Questions about Islam: A Panoramic Study for Concerned Christians

Written by Wilbur Lingle

Kindle | $15.99

Paperback | $19.95

Hardcover | $32.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.







About the Author



Wilbur Lingle finished both his bachelor of arts and master of arts in Bible from Bob Jones University. In 1989, he spearheaded Love to Share Ministries that teaches Christians how to become God’s witnesses to the other religions. He has written four books, the fourth being this book. To know more about the author and his book, visit www.lovingmuslimtoyahweh.com.

