Plinko Board Shipped to Cuba Highlights International Opportunities

PromoQuip, a leading designer and manufacturer of custom promotional equipment recently shipped their first order to Cuba. The custom Plinko Board was ordered by Jet Blue, to celebrate being among a small group of air carriers authorized to provide direct flights from the US to the island nation. PromoQuip is based in western Michigan.

David Sanderson, president of PromoQuip said: “We worked with Jet Blue on this project after they were invited to be a sponsor of a community event to celebrate Jet Blue’s approval for direct flights into and out of Cuba. We’re proud to play a small part in Jet Blue’s celebration.”

Jeffrey Antisdel of Precept Partners added: “We developed PromoQuip’s multi-language website to better serve the global marketplace with real-time translation of the site’s extensive content from English to Spanish, French, German and Portuguese.” Precept Partners has provided website design, development and e-marketing services for PromoQuip since 2010.

The multi-language website project was partially underwritten by the SBA MI-STEP program to promote export-related activities. Antisdel continued: “PromoQuip’s latest project with Jet Blue confirms growing international opportunities for exporting high-quality, innovative products made in the USA.”

PromoQuip clients include global brands like Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Shell Oil, Frontier, TD Bank, Arby’s, Hanes, Castrol, the Florida Marlins, the New York Yankees, New Balance, Sprint, CitiBank and Jet Blue, as well as many small and mid-sized businesses across many industries.

About PromoQuip

Since 2002, PromoQuip has grown to become America’s premier resource for custom promotional equipment and supplies. Based in western Michigan, PromoQuip marketing professionals assist each client with designing a solution that fits their particular needs with high-quality promotional equipment including Plinko Game Boards, Cash-n-ator® Money Blowing Booths, Prize Wheels, Inflatables, Trade Show Displays, the Vault Prize Safe, and other promotional equipment and supplies. Find complete details in five languages at www.PromoQuip.com.

About Precept Partners

Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, the Webby award and many others. More at www.PreceptPartners.com.